Marginal Cost Calculator
Calculate marginal cost step by step using two production levels, a cost table, or a total cost function. This calculator also shows helpful related results like average cost, average fixed cost, and average variable cost when possible.
Background
In economics, marginal cost tells you how much total cost changes when production increases. It answers the question: “What does it cost to produce one more unit?” Students often study marginal cost together with average cost because the two curves are closely related: when marginal cost is below average cost, average cost tends to fall; when marginal cost is above average cost, average cost tends to rise.
How to use this calculator
- Two production levels: enter an earlier quantity and total cost, then a later quantity and total cost.
- Cost table: enter quantity–total cost pairs in increasing order.
- Cost function: enter coefficients for TC(q)=a+bq+cq²+dq³ and choose a quantity.
- Click Calculate to see marginal cost, related average costs, interpretation, and step-by-step work.
- Use the optional fixed cost input when you want AFC and AVC in addition to AC.
How this calculator works
- For two output levels or a cost table, it uses MC = ΔTC / ΔQ.
- Average cost is computed with AC = TC / Q.
- If fixed cost is known, then AFC = FC / Q and AVC = (TC - FC) / Q.
- For cost functions, the calculator builds TC(q), then uses the derivative for marginal cost: MC(q)=dTC/dq.
- It also compares marginal cost and average cost so students can see whether average cost is likely to rise or fall.
Formula & Equations Used
Marginal cost from two levels: MC = (TC₂ - TC₁) / (Q₂ - Q₁)
Average cost: AC = TC / Q
Average fixed cost: AFC = FC / Q
Average variable cost: AVC = (TC - FC) / Q
Cost function mode: if TC(q)=a+bq+cq²+dq³, then MC(q)=b+2cq+3dq²
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Marginal cost from two production levels
Suppose output rises from 40 units to 50 units, while total cost rises from 620 to 800.
- Find the change in total cost: ΔTC = 800 - 620 = 180.
- Find the change in quantity: ΔQ = 50 - 40 = 10.
- Compute marginal cost: MC = 180 / 10 = 18.
So the marginal cost is 18 per extra unit.
Example 2 — Average cost at the current output
If total cost is 800 at Q = 50, then AC = 800 / 50 = 16.
Example 3 — Cost function
Let TC(q)=100+8q+0.2q². Then MC(q)=8+0.4q. At q=20, marginal cost is MC(20)=8+0.4(20)=16.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What does marginal cost mean in plain English?
It means how much total cost changes when you produce more output. In many classes, it is interpreted as the cost of producing one more unit.
Q: Why do marginal cost and average cost often appear together?
Because marginal cost helps explain whether average cost is rising or falling. If marginal cost is below average cost, average cost tends to fall. If marginal cost is above average cost, average cost tends to rise.
Q: Can marginal cost be negative?
In most standard production problems, marginal cost is not negative. If you get a negative result, check your inputs carefully because total cost usually rises as output rises.
Q: What is the difference between marginal cost and average cost?
Marginal cost focuses on the cost of additional production, while average cost spreads total cost across all units produced.
Q: Why is fixed cost optional?
You only need fixed cost when you want to separate average cost into average fixed cost and average variable cost. Marginal cost itself can still be found without fixed cost.