Marginal Cost Calculator

Let TC(q)=100+8q+0.2q². Then MC(q)=8+0.4q. At q=20, marginal cost is MC(20)=8+0.4(20)=16.

If total cost is 800 at Q = 50, then AC = 800 / 50 = 16.

Example 2 — Average cost at the current output

So the marginal cost is 18 per extra unit .

Suppose output rises from 40 units to 50 units, while total cost rises from 620 to 800.

Example 1 — Marginal cost from two production levels

Q: What does marginal cost mean in plain English?

It means how much total cost changes when you produce more output. In many classes, it is interpreted as the cost of producing one more unit.

Q: Why do marginal cost and average cost often appear together?

Because marginal cost helps explain whether average cost is rising or falling. If marginal cost is below average cost, average cost tends to fall. If marginal cost is above average cost, average cost tends to rise.

Q: Can marginal cost be negative?

In most standard production problems, marginal cost is not negative. If you get a negative result, check your inputs carefully because total cost usually rises as output rises.

Q: What is the difference between marginal cost and average cost?

Marginal cost focuses on the cost of additional production, while average cost spreads total cost across all units produced.

Q: Why is fixed cost optional?

You only need fixed cost when you want to separate average cost into average fixed cost and average variable cost. Marginal cost itself can still be found without fixed cost.