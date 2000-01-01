Neutralization Calculator

Compute the required volume or molarity of an acid or base to reach equivalence using MₐVₐnₐ = M_bV_bn_b. Supports polyprotic acids (nₐ) and polyhydroxide bases (n_b), unit conversions (mL↔L), clear steps, and visuals (mini chart + equivalence gauge).

Background

At the equivalence point, moles of H⁺ supplied by the acid equal moles of OH⁻ supplied by the base: Mₐ Vₐ nₐ = M_b V_b n_b. Here nₐ is the number of ionizable protons per acid formula unit (e.g., HCl: 1, H₂SO₄: 2), and n_b is the number of hydroxide ions provided per base (e.g., NaOH: 1, Ca(OH)₂: 2).