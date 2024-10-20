The river Banyupahit originates from the world's largest acidic lake in the crater of Kawah Ijen volcano. A sample of the river water has been taken and observed to have a pH of 3.3, far below the normal pH range of 6-8 for stream water. Determine how many grams of Ca(OH) 2 can neutralize a 50 mL river water sample if the acid in the river is sulfuric acid.

Ca(OH) 2 (s) + H 2 SO 4 (aq) → CaSO 4 (s) + H 2 O(l)