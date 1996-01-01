Bond Price Calculator

Price bonds, build full amortization schedules, and understand premium vs. discount dynamics — with step-by-step explanations for both straight-line and effective interest methods.

Background

A bond's price depends on its coupon rate relative to the prevailing market rate. When the coupon rate exceeds the market rate, the bond sells at a premium; when it falls short, the bond sells at a discount; when they match, the bond prices at par. This calculator supports pricing from inputs, solving for yield-to-maturity, and generating complete amortization schedules under both methods.