Opportunity Cost Calculator

A negative "opportunity cost minus benefit" isn't a contradiction — it just means the option you chose was actually better than the alternative, so you came out ahead rather than behind.

On a production possibilities frontier (PPF), the opportunity cost of producing more of one good is the slope of the trade-off curve — how much of the other good you must give up per additional unit.

Explicit costs are the direct cash outlays of a choice. Implicit costs are the foregone benefits of the road not taken — like the salary you don't earn while running your own business. Opportunity cost captures both.

It applies even when no money changes hands. Spending an afternoon studying has an opportunity cost measured in whatever else you could have done with that time — working, resting, socializing.

Opportunity cost is the value of the next best alternative you give up — not every alternative, just the single best one you didn't pick.

Opportunity cost (general): OC = Value of best forgone alternative

Net advantage of your choice: Net = Value chosen − Value of best alternative

Compound growth: FV = P × (1 + r/n)^(n×t), where P is principal, r is the annual rate, n is compounding periods per year, and t is years.

Investment opportunity cost: OC = FV(alternative) − FV(chosen)

Marginal opportunity cost (PPF): OC of one more unit of A = |ΔB / ΔA|, measured in units of the other good.