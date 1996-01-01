Inflation-adjusted value: Today’s value = future value ÷ (1 + inflation)^years

Example 1 — Future value with monthly contributions

Q: Is this investment calculator a guarantee?

No. It is an educational estimate. Real investment returns can vary, and investments can lose value.

Q: Why does monthly investing help?

Monthly investing adds more principal over time and gives each contribution a chance to compound.

Q: What is compound interest?

Compound interest means growth can be earned on both the original money and earlier growth.

Q: What does inflation-adjusted value mean?

It estimates what the future balance may be worth in today’s purchasing power after accounting for rising prices.

Q: Should I use the conservative, expected, or aggressive scenario?

Use all three to understand a range of possible outcomes. A single return assumption can make the future look more certain than it really is.