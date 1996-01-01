Standard Deviation Calculator

Compute mean, standard deviation, variance, and more from a list of numbers. Paste data from Excel/CSV, choose sample or population, and get steps plus a clean mini distribution visual.

Background

Standard deviation measures how “spread out” values are around the mean. For a population: σ = √(Σ(x−μ)² / N). For a sample: s = √(Σ(x−x̄)² / (n−1)).