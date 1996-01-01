Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  1. Paste a list of numbers (commas/spaces/new lines all work).
  2. Choose Sample or Population.
  3. Click Calculate (or turn on Auto-calculate).
  4. Read the mean, variance, standard deviation, plus optional steps and the mini visual.

How this calculator works

  • Parse: extract numbers (and expand x:freq pairs).
  • Compute mean & spread: uses a stable one-pass method (Welford) to reduce rounding error.
  • Variance: population uses N; sample uses n−1.
  • Standard deviation: √variance.

Formula & Equation Used

Mean: x̄ = (Σx) / n

Population variance: σ² = Σ(x−μ)² / N

Sample variance: s² = Σ(x−x̄)² / (n−1)

Standard deviation: σ = √σ², s = √s²

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Classic dataset (Population)

Data: 2, 4, 4, 4, 5, 5, 7, 9

  1. Mean: x̄ = (2+4+4+4+5+5+7+9)/8 = 40/8 = 5
  2. Squared deviations sum: Σ(x−5)² = 9+1+1+1+0+0+4+16 = 32
  3. Population variance: σ² = 32/8 = 4
  4. Population SD: σ = √4 = 2

Example 2 — Same data (Sample)

Use the same dataset, but treat it as a sample.

  1. We already have Σ(x−x̄)² = 32 and n = 8.
  2. Sample variance: s² = 32/(8−1) = 32/7 ≈ 4.571
  3. Sample SD: s = √4.571 ≈ 2.138
  4. Interpretation: sample SD is a bit larger because it uses n−1.

Example 3 — Frequency-style input

Data: 10:3, 12:2, 15:1 (so the list is 10,10,10,12,12,15)

  1. Expanded list has n = 6.
  2. Mean: x̄ = (10+10+10+12+12+15)/6 = 69/6 = 11.5
  3. Squared deviations: 3·(10−11.5)² + 2·(12−11.5)² + 1·(15−11.5)²
  4. That is 3·2.25 + 2·0.25 + 12.25 = 6.75 + 0.5 + 12.25 = 19.5
  5. Population variance: σ² = 19.5/6 = 3.25 → SD: σ = √3.25 ≈ 1.803

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Sample or population?

Use sample if your data is a subset used to estimate a larger population. Use population if it includes everyone.

Q: Why does sample divide by n−1?

It corrects bias when estimating the population variance from a sample (Bessel’s correction).

Q: Can I paste a whole column from Excel?

Yes. New lines and commas are handled automatically. Non-numbers are ignored with a callout.