A random sample of 130 130 male engineering students is obtained, and their heights are measured in inches \text{inches} and in centimeters \text{centimeters} .

From the regression analysis, the predicted height in centimeters \text{centimeters} for a student who is 70 inches 70\text{ inches} tall is found to be 177.8 cm 177.8\text{ cm} . The sum of squared residuals from the regression is 42.25 cm 2 \text{42.25 cm}^2 .

i. What is the value of the standard error of estimate (SE)?