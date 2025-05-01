Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Get started
  1. Download the worksheet to save time writing
  2. Start solving the practice problems
  3. If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
  4. See your summary to get more insights
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
7 problems