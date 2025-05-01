Verify the following equation using differentiation:
In a newly established wildlife reserve, 100 rabbits are introduced into an area with an estimated carrying capacity of 10,000 rabbits. A logistic model of the rabbit population is given by R(t)=100+9900e−0.3t1,000,000, where t is measured in years. Plot the graph of the derivative of and determine the year when the population is growing fastest. Round the answer to 2 decimal places.
Find the value of where , and is the base of the natural logarithm.
Find the derivative of the function using logarithmic differentiation.
Find the derivative of .
A lighthouse stands meters tall on a straight coastline. A ship sails directly towards the lighthouse. Let be the angle of elevation of the lighthouse from the ship. Find the rate of change of the angle of elevation when the ship is away from the lighthouse.
A streetlight of height is fixed at point on the ground. A person walks away from the streetlight along a straight path at a constant speed. Let be the point where the person is currently standing, and let be the distance between points and on the ground. Define as the angle between the streetlight and the line connecting the top of the streetlight to point . Find .