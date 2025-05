6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions / Logarithmic Differentiation / Problem 3

Find the value of h ′ ( e ) h^{\prime}\left(e\right) where h ( x ) = ( 3 x ) 1 3 x h\left(x\right)=\left(3x\right)^{\frac{1}{3x}} , and e e is the base of the natural logarithm.