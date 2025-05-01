6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions / Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions / Problem 2

In a newly established wildlife reserve, 100 100 100 rabbits are introduced into an area with an estimated carrying capacity of 10 , 000 10,000 10 , 000 rabbits. A logistic model of the rabbit population is given by R ( t ) = 1 , 000 , 000 100 + 9900 e − 0.3 t R(t) = \frac{1,000,000}{100 + 9900 e^{-0.3t}} R ( t ) = 100 + 9900 e − 0.3 t 1 , 000 , 000 ​ , where t t t is measured in years. Plot the graph of the derivative of R R and determine the year when the population is growing fastest. Round the answer to 2 decimal places.