Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions / Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions / Problem 7

A streetlight of height HH is fixed at point AA on the ground. A person walks away from the streetlight along a straight path at a constant speed. Let BB be the point where the person is currently standing, and let CC be the distance between points AA and BB on the ground. Define θ\theta as the angle between the streetlight and the line connecting the top of the streetlight to point BB. Find dθdC\frac{d\theta}{dC}.


Illustration of a streetlight, a person, and angles, depicting the relationship between height, distance, and angle.

Learn this concept