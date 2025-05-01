6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions / Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions / Problem 7
A streetlight of height is fixed at point on the ground. A person walks away from the streetlight along a straight path at a constant speed. Let be the point where the person is currently standing, and let be the distance between points and on the ground. Define as the angle between the streetlight and the line connecting the top of the streetlight to point . Find .
