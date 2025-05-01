Calculus
Why is it necessary to include a constant 'c' when finding an antiderivative?
Find an antiderivative for the function 5x2−x+7 5x^2 - x + 7 .
Find an antiderivative of sec2(5x−1) \(\sec\)^2(5x - 1) .
What is the term used for the function inside an indefinite integral?
Evaluate the integral.
∫t2(4t3−2)3dt \(\int\) t^2 (4t^3 - 2)^3\, dt
What is the integral of sin(x) with respect to x?
∫cosxcos(sinx)dx \(\int\) \(\cos\) x \(\cos\)(\(\sin\) x) \, dx
∫xcosx2sin6x2dx\(\int\) x\(\cos\) x^2\(\sin\)^6x^2\,dx
Why is an initial condition necessary when solving a differential equation?
Integrate the function f(x) = 4x^3 - 6x + 2 using the power rule.
Find the solution to the initial value problem: (t+4)dzdt=z2+9\(\displaystyle\) (t + 4) \(\frac{dz}{dt}\) = z^2 + 9 for t>−4 t > -4 , z(0)=0 z(0) = 0 .