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7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
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Problem 11
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
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7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals / Initial Value Problems / Problem 10
Problem 10
Integrate the function f(x) = 4x^3 - 6x + 2 using the power rule.
A
F(x) = 4x^3 - 6x + 2 + C
B
F(x) = x^4 - 6x^2 + 2x + C
C
F(x) = 4x^4 - 6x^2 + 2x + C
D
F(x) = x^4 - 3x^2 + 2x + C
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