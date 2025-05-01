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7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
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Problem 11
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
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7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals / Initial Value Problems / Problem 9
Problem 9
Why is an initial condition necessary when solving a differential equation?
A
To find the derivative of the function.
B
To simplify the differential equation.
C
To eliminate the variable x.
D
To determine the constant of integration.
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