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7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
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Problem 11
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
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7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals / Integrals of Trig Functions / Problem 6
Problem 6
What is the integral of sin(x) with respect to x?
A
cos(x) + C
B
sin(x) + C
C
-cos(x) + C
D
-sin(x) + C
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