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7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
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Problem 11
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
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7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals / Indefinite Integrals / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the term used for the function inside an indefinite integral?
A
Integrand
B
Antiderivative
C
Constant of integration
D
Derivative
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