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8. Definite Integrals - Part 1 of 2!
8. Definite Integrals / Introduction to Definite Integrals / Problem 8
Problem 8

Evaluate the integral.
28x73x13x43dx\(\int\)_2^8\(\frac{x^{\frac{7}{3}\)} - x^{\(\frac{1}{3}\)}}{x^{\(\frac{4}{3}\)}}\,dx