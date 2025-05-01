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8. Definite Integrals - Part 1 of 2!
8. Definite Integrals / Estimating Area with Finite Sums / Problem 3
Problem 3

Suppose k=112xk=18\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{12} x_k = 18 and k=112yk=7\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{12} y_k = -7. Compute the value of k=112(xkyk+3){\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{12}\(\bigl\)(x_{k}-y_{k}+3\(\bigr\))}.