Suppose ∑ k = 1 12 x k = 18 \(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{12} x_k = 18 and ∑ k = 1 12 y k = − 7 \(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{12} y_k = -7 . Compute the value of ∑ k = 1 12 ( x k − y k + 3 ) {\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{12}\(\bigl\)(x_{k}-y_{k}+3\(\bigr\))} .