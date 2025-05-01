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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals / Area Between Curves / Problem 3
Problem 3

Compute the area of the region bounded by the graph of f(x)=3sin(x6) f(x) = 3 \(\sin\[\left\)(\(\frac{x}{6}\]\right\)) and the x x -axis on [0,3π][0,3\(\pi\)].