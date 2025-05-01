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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals / Area Between Curves / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the general form of the integral to find the area between two curves f(x) and g(x) over the interval [a, b]?
A
∫ from a to b of (f(x) * g(x)) dx
B
∫ from a to b of (f(x) + g(x)) dx
C
∫ from a to b of (f(x) - g(x)) dx
D
∫ from a to b of (g(x) - f(x)) dx
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