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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals / Area Between Curves / Problem 1
Problem 1
Why do we subtract the integral of the lower function from the integral of the upper function when finding the area between two curves?
A
To determine the intersection points of the curves.
B
To find the total area under both curves.
C
To calculate the average value of the functions.
D
To find the net area between the curves.
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