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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals / Introduction to Volume & Disk Method / Problem 4
Problem 4
If the side length of a square cross section is given by f(x) = 2x + 1, what is the area function a(x)?
A
2x^2 + 1
B
(2x + 1)^2
C
2x + 1
D
4x^2 + 1
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