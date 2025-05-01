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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals / Introduction to Volume & Disk Method / Problem 5
Problem 5
Why is sketching the solid and its cross sections important when setting up a volume integral for a solid of revolution?
A
It helps visualize the problem and avoid errors in setting up the integral.
B
It is only necessary for complex functions.
C
It provides the exact numerical value of the volume.
D
It is required to solve the integral.
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