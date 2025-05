2. Intro to Derivatives / Derivatives as Functions / Problem 1

Find a possible function h ( x ) h\left(x\right) and a number c c such that the following limit represents the slope of the curve y = h ( x ) y=h\left(x\right) at ( c , h ( c ) ) (c,h(c)) . Then, evaluate the limit:

lim ⁡ x → − 1 4 x 2 − 2 x − 6 x + 1 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to-1}}\frac{4x^2-2x-6}{x+1}