Consider the transcendental function ﻿ f ( x ) = 5 e − x f\left(x\right)=5e^{-x} f(x)=5e−x﻿. What is the end behavior of this function as ﻿ x x x﻿ approaches ﻿ ∞ \infty ∞﻿ and ﻿ − ∞ -\infty −∞﻿? Sketch a graph of the function, showing asymptotes if they exist.