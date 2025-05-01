Refer to the graph of the function f(x) to find the given limit if exists. If the limit does not exist, write "DNE".
x→3limf(x)
Find the following limits and identify the horizontal asymptotes (if any) for the function g(x)=2x2−74x2+5x−3:
limx→∞g(x)
limx→−∞g(x)
Consider the transcendental function f(x)=5e−x. What is the end behavior of this function as x approaches ∞ and −∞? Sketch a graph of the function, showing asymptotes if they exist.
Evaluate the limit as x→−∞ of the function f(x)=cot−1(5x) using its graph.
Select the correct relationship between ϵ and δ to prove using the ε−δ definition of a limit.