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What is the standard form of a complex number? The standard form is a+bi, where 'a' is the real part and 'b' is the imaginary part multiplied by 'i'. In the complex number 4-3i, what are the real and imaginary parts? The real part is 4, and the imaginary part is -3. How do you identify the imaginary part in a complex number? The imaginary part is the coefficient multiplying the imaginary unit 'i'. What is the real part of 0+7i? The real part is 0. How do you add complex numbers like 4+8i and 2+3i? Combine the real parts and the imaginary parts separately to get 6+11i. What must you always do after adding or subtracting complex numbers? Express the answer in standard form, a+bi. How do you subtract complex numbers such as 4+8i minus 2+3i? Distribute the negative sign, combine like terms, and write the answer as 2+5i. What is the value of i squared (i^2)? i^2 equals -1. When multiplying complex numbers, what should you do with i^2 terms? Replace i^2 with -1 to simplify the expression. What is the result of multiplying 3i by 7-2i? The result is 6+21i. What is the complex conjugate of a+bi? The complex conjugate is a-bi. How do you find the complex conjugate of 1+2i? Reverse the sign of the imaginary part to get 1-2i. What happens when you multiply a complex number by its conjugate? You get a real number equal to a^2+b^2. Why do you multiply the numerator and denominator by the conjugate when dividing complex numbers? To eliminate the imaginary unit 'i' from the denominator and simplify the expression. What is the result of dividing 3 by 1+2i? The result is 3/5 - (6/5)i.
Complex Numbers quiz
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