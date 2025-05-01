What is the standard form of a complex number? The standard form is a+bi, where 'a' is the real part and 'b' is the imaginary part multiplied by 'i'.

In the complex number 4-3i, what are the real and imaginary parts? The real part is 4, and the imaginary part is -3.

How do you identify the imaginary part in a complex number? The imaginary part is the coefficient multiplying the imaginary unit 'i'.

What is the real part of 0+7i? The real part is 0.

How do you add complex numbers like 4+8i and 2+3i? Combine the real parts and the imaginary parts separately to get 6+11i.

What must you always do after adding or subtracting complex numbers? Express the answer in standard form, a+bi.