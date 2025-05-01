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What is the main difference between a polynomial function and an exponential function? In a polynomial function, the variable is the base, while in an exponential function, the variable is in the exponent. What are the three requirements for the base of an exponential function? The base must be a constant, positive, and not equal to 1. What must the exponent of an exponential function contain? The exponent must contain a variable. Is f(x) = 2/3^x an exponential function? Why or why not? Yes, because the base (2/3) is constant, positive, and not 1, and the exponent contains a variable. Is f(y) = 1^y an exponential function? Why or why not? No, because the base is 1, which does not meet the requirement that the base cannot be equal to 1. Is f(x) = 10^(x+1) an exponential function? Why or why not? Yes, because the base (10) is constant, positive, and not 1, and the exponent (x+1) contains a variable. What is the base and exponent in the function f(x) = 2/3^x? The base is 2/3 and the exponent is x. What is the base and exponent in the function f(x) = 10^(x+1)? The base is 10 and the exponent is x+1. How do you evaluate f(x) = 2^x for x = 4? Plug 4 in for x to get 2^4, which equals 16. How do you evaluate f(x) = 2^x for x = -3? Plug -3 in for x to get 2^-3, which equals 1/8. How do you evaluate f(x) = 2^x for x = 3.14? Plug 3.14 in for x and use a calculator to compute 2^3.14, which is approximately 8.815. How do you evaluate f(x) = 2^x for x = 12? Plug 12 in for x and use a calculator to compute 2^12, which equals 4096. What calculator key is used to raise a number to a power? The caret (^) key is used to raise a number to a power. Why is it okay for the base of an exponential function to be a fraction? It is okay as long as the base is constant and positive. What happens when the exponent in an exponential function is negative? A negative exponent means the function value is the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent.
Introduction to Exponential Functions quiz
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