What is the main difference between a polynomial function and an exponential function? In a polynomial function, the variable is the base, while in an exponential function, the variable is in the exponent.

What are the three requirements for the base of an exponential function? The base must be a constant, positive, and not equal to 1.

What must the exponent of an exponential function contain? The exponent must contain a variable.

Is f(x) = 2/3^x an exponential function? Why or why not? Yes, because the base (2/3) is constant, positive, and not 1, and the exponent contains a variable.

Is f(y) = 1^y an exponential function? Why or why not? No, because the base is 1, which does not meet the requirement that the base cannot be equal to 1.

Is f(x) = 10^(x+1) an exponential function? Why or why not? Yes, because the base (10) is constant, positive, and not 1, and the exponent (x+1) contains a variable.