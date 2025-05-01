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The Number e quiz

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  • What is the approximate value of the mathematical constant e?
    The constant e is approximately equal to 2.71828.
  • How is the number e similar to pi in mathematics?
    Both e and pi are irrational numbers with long decimal representations and are treated as constants in mathematical expressions.
  • What is the function f(x) = e^x called?
    It is called an exponential function with base e.
  • How do you evaluate e^x on a calculator?
    You use the 'second ln' function, then enter the exponent value.
  • What is the value of e^2 rounded to the nearest hundredth?
    e^2 is approximately 7.39.
  • How do you evaluate e^-3 using exponent rules?
    e^-3 is equal to 1 divided by e^3.
  • What is the value of e^-3 rounded to the nearest hundredth?
    e^-3 is approximately 0.05.
  • How does the graph of f(x) = e^x compare to graphs of f(x) = 2^x and f(x) = 3^x?
    The graph of f(x) = e^x lies between the graphs of f(x) = 2^x and f(x) = 3^x.
  • Can exponential functions with base e be graphed using the same techniques as other bases?
    Yes, they can be graphed using the same methods and transformations as other exponential functions.
  • Where does the number e originate from in mathematics?
    e originates from the concept of continuously compounding interest.
  • What mathematical expression approaches e as n approaches infinity?
    The expression (1 + 1/n)^n approaches e as n approaches infinity.
  • In what real-world scenarios does the constant e appear?
    e appears in formulas for population growth, radioactive decay, and other exponential growth or decay situations.
  • Is e a variable or a constant in exponential functions?
    e is a constant, not a variable.
  • How should you treat e when working with exponential functions?
    You should treat e just like any other numerical base in exponential functions.
  • Why is the base e important in mathematics and science?
    The base e is important because it describes continuous growth and decay processes and appears in many natural and financial contexts.