Back
What is the approximate value of the mathematical constant e? The constant e is approximately equal to 2.71828. How is the number e similar to pi in mathematics? Both e and pi are irrational numbers with long decimal representations and are treated as constants in mathematical expressions. What is the function f(x) = e^x called? It is called an exponential function with base e. How do you evaluate e^x on a calculator? You use the 'second ln' function, then enter the exponent value. What is the value of e^2 rounded to the nearest hundredth? e^2 is approximately 7.39. How do you evaluate e^-3 using exponent rules? e^-3 is equal to 1 divided by e^3. What is the value of e^-3 rounded to the nearest hundredth? e^-3 is approximately 0.05. How does the graph of f(x) = e^x compare to graphs of f(x) = 2^x and f(x) = 3^x? The graph of f(x) = e^x lies between the graphs of f(x) = 2^x and f(x) = 3^x. Can exponential functions with base e be graphed using the same techniques as other bases? Yes, they can be graphed using the same methods and transformations as other exponential functions. Where does the number e originate from in mathematics? e originates from the concept of continuously compounding interest. What mathematical expression approaches e as n approaches infinity? The expression (1 + 1/n)^n approaches e as n approaches infinity. In what real-world scenarios does the constant e appear? e appears in formulas for population growth, radioactive decay, and other exponential growth or decay situations. Is e a variable or a constant in exponential functions? e is a constant, not a variable. How should you treat e when working with exponential functions? You should treat e just like any other numerical base in exponential functions. Why is the base e important in mathematics and science? The base e is important because it describes continuous growth and decay processes and appears in many natural and financial contexts.
The Number e quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
The Number e
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
3 problems
Topic
Callie
Introduction to Logarithms
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
7 problems
Topic
Callie
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Callie
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions - Part 2 of 2
3 topics 7 problems
Chapter
Callie