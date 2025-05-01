What is the approximate value of the mathematical constant e? The constant e is approximately equal to 2.71828.

How is the number e similar to pi in mathematics? Both e and pi are irrational numbers with long decimal representations and are treated as constants in mathematical expressions.

What is the function f(x) = e^x called? It is called an exponential function with base e.

How do you evaluate e^x on a calculator? You use the 'second ln' function, then enter the exponent value.

What is the value of e^2 rounded to the nearest hundredth? e^2 is approximately 7.39.

How do you evaluate e^-3 using exponent rules? e^-3 is equal to 1 divided by e^3.