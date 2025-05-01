Back
When is factoring a good method for solving quadratic equations? Factoring is a good method when the equation has obvious factors or when the constant term (c) is zero. What form should a quadratic equation be in to use the square root property? The equation should be in the form (x + a)^2 = b or have no x term (b = 0 in standard form). What is the first step when using the square root property to solve a quadratic equation? The first step is to isolate the squared term on one side of the equation. Why do you take both the positive and negative square roots when using the square root property? Because both the positive and negative values squared will give the same result, so both are possible solutions. Solve (x + 1)^2 = 4 using the square root property. x = 1 and x = -3. How do you solve 4x^2 - 5 = 0 using the square root property? Isolate x^2 to get x^2 = 5/4, then x = ±√5/2. What should you do if your solution involves a radical or fraction? Leave your answer in simplified radical or fractional form if it cannot be simplified further. What happens if you get a negative number under the square root when solving a quadratic equation? You will get complex or imaginary solutions involving the imaginary unit i. Solve 4x^2 + 25 = 0 using the square root property. x = ±5i/2. How can you tell if a quadratic equation will have complex solutions before solving? If the coefficients a and c in the standard form have the same sign, the equation will have complex solutions. What is the standard form of a quadratic equation? The standard form is ax^2 + bx + c = 0. What is the imaginary unit and when does it appear in solutions? The imaginary unit is i, and it appears when you take the square root of a negative number. What is the result of taking the square root of -25? The result is 5i. Why is it important to check your solutions by plugging them back into the original equation? Checking ensures that your solutions are correct and satisfy the original equation. What are the three main steps for solving a quadratic equation using the square root property? Isolate the squared term, take both positive and negative square roots, and solve for x.
The Square Root Property quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
The Square Root Property
1. Equations & Inequalities
7 problems
Topic
Callie
Completing the Square
1. Equations & Inequalities
4 problems
Topic
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 2 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Callie