When is factoring a good method for solving quadratic equations? Factoring is a good method when the equation has obvious factors or when the constant term (c) is zero.

What form should a quadratic equation be in to use the square root property? The equation should be in the form (x + a)^2 = b or have no x term (b = 0 in standard form).

What is the first step when using the square root property to solve a quadratic equation? The first step is to isolate the squared term on one side of the equation.

Why do you take both the positive and negative square roots when using the square root property? Because both the positive and negative values squared will give the same result, so both are possible solutions.

Solve (x + 1)^2 = 4 using the square root property. x = 1 and x = -3.

How do you solve 4x^2 - 5 = 0 using the square root property? Isolate x^2 to get x^2 = 5/4, then x = ±√5/2.