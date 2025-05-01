- 1. Introduction to Accounting(0)
- 2. Transaction Analysis(0)
- 3. Accrual Accounting Concepts(0)
- Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting(0)
- Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition(0)
- Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Supplies(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Depreciation(0)
- Summary of Adjusting Entries(0)
- Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance(0)
- Closing Entries(0)
- Post-Closing Trial Balance(0)
- 4. Merchandising Operations(0)
- Service Company vs. Merchandising Company(0)
- Net Sales(0)
- Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchases(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Freight Costs(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchasing Summary(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchases(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Freight Costs(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchase Discounts(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary(0)
- Single-step Income Statement(0)
- Multi-step Income Statement(0)
- Comprehensive Income(0)
- 5. Inventory(0)
- Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company(0)
- Physical Inventory Count, Ownership of Goods, and Consigned Goods(0)
- Specific Identification(0)
- Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost(0)
- Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods(0)
- Lower of Cost or Market(0)
- Inventory Errors(0)
- 6. Internal Controls and Reporting Cash(0)
- 7. Receivables and Investments(0)
- Types of Receivables(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method(0)
- Notes Receivable(0)
- Introduction to Investments in Securities(0)
- Trading Securities(0)
- Available-for-Sale (AFS) Securities(0)
- Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities(0)
- Equity Method(0)
- 8. Long Lived Assets(0)
- Initial Cost of Long Lived Assets(0)
- Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases(0)
- Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements(0)
- Depreciation: Straight Line(0)
- Depreciation: Declining Balance(0)
- Depreciation: Units-of-Activity(0)
- Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods(0)
- Depreciation for Partial Years(0)
- Retirement of Plant Assets (No Proceeds)(0)
- Sale of Plant Assets(0)
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation(0)
- Intangible Assets and Amortization(0)
- Natural Resources and Depletion(0)
- Asset Impairments(0)
- Exchange for Similar Assets(0)
- 9. Current Liabilities(0)
- 10. Time Value of Money(0)
- 11. Long Term Liabilities(0)
- 12. Stockholders' Equity(0)
- Characteristics of a Corporation(0)
- Shares Authorized, Issued, and Outstanding(0)
- Issuing Par Value Stock(0)
- Issuing No Par Value Stock(0)
- Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services(0)
- Retained Earnings(0)
- Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments(0)
- Preferred Stock(0)
- Treasury Stock(0)
- Dividends and Dividend Preferences(0)
- Stock Dividends(0)
- Stock Splits(0)
- 13. Statement of Cash Flows(0)
- 14. Financial Statement Analysis(0)
- Horizontal Analysis(0)
- Vertical Analysis(0)
- Common-sized Statements(0)
- Trend Percentages(0)
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items(0)
- Introduction to Ratios(0)
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)(0)
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate(0)
- Ratios: Profit Margin(0)
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory(0)
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)(0)
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)(0)
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets(0)
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)(0)
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)(0)
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Payout Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)(0)
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)(0)
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow(0)
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)(0)
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock(0)
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses(0)
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets(0)
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing(0)
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio(0)
- 15. GAAP vs IFRS(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Classified Balance Sheet(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Adjusting Entries(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Liabilities(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation(0)
Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio: Videos & Practice Problems
Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio Practice Problems
A company has total liabilities of $500,000 and total equity of $250,000. What is the debt to equity ratio, and what does it indicate about the company's leverage?
Why does a debt to equity ratio greater than 1.0 suggest a company relies more on debt than equity?
What are the potential implications of a high debt to equity ratio on a company's risk profile?
How do interest payments impact a company with a high debt to equity ratio compared to dividend payments?
A tech startup has $1,200,000 in liabilities and $800,000 in equity. Calculate the debt to equity ratio and interpret its meaning.
What is an advantage of debt financing over equity financing as reflected in the debt to equity ratio?
A manufacturing company has $3,000,000 in liabilities and $1,500,000 in equity. Calculate the debt to equity ratio and discuss its implications for the company's financial strategy.
Which of the following best describes the significance of the debt to equity ratio?
Which statement accurately contrasts the debt to equity ratio with the debt ratio?
If a company has $750,000 in liabilities and $500,000 in equity, what is the debt to equity ratio and what does it suggest about the company's leverage?
What does a debt to equity ratio greater than 1.0 imply about a company's financing strategy?
Why are interest payments more burdensome for a company with a high debt to equity ratio compared to dividend payments?
A retail company has $2,000,000 in liabilities and $1,000,000 in equity. Calculate the debt to equity ratio and interpret its meaning.
What is a disadvantage of debt financing over equity financing as reflected in the debt to equity ratio?