- 1. Introduction to Accounting(0)
- 2. Transaction Analysis(0)
- 3. Accrual Accounting Concepts(0)
- Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting(0)
- Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition(0)
- Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Supplies(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Depreciation(0)
- Summary of Adjusting Entries(0)
- Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance(0)
- Closing Entries(0)
- Post-Closing Trial Balance(0)
- 4. Merchandising Operations(0)
- Service Company vs. Merchandising Company(0)
- Net Sales(0)
- Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchases(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Freight Costs(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchasing Summary(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchases(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Freight Costs(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchase Discounts(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary(0)
- Single-step Income Statement(0)
- Multi-step Income Statement(0)
- Comprehensive Income(0)
- 5. Inventory(0)
- Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company(0)
- Physical Inventory Count, Ownership of Goods, and Consigned Goods(0)
- Specific Identification(0)
- Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost(0)
- Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods(0)
- Lower of Cost or Market(0)
- Inventory Errors(0)
- 6. Internal Controls and Reporting Cash(0)
- 7. Receivables and Investments(0)
- Types of Receivables(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method(0)
- Notes Receivable(0)
- Introduction to Investments in Securities(0)
- Trading Securities(0)
- Available-for-Sale (AFS) Securities(0)
- Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities(0)
- Equity Method(0)
- 8. Long Lived Assets(0)
- Initial Cost of Long Lived Assets(0)
- Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases(0)
- Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements(0)
- Depreciation: Straight Line(0)
- Depreciation: Declining Balance(0)
- Depreciation: Units-of-Activity(0)
- Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods(0)
- Depreciation for Partial Years(0)
- Retirement of Plant Assets (No Proceeds)(0)
- Sale of Plant Assets(0)
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation(0)
- Intangible Assets and Amortization(0)
- Natural Resources and Depletion(0)
- Asset Impairments(0)
- Exchange for Similar Assets(0)
- 9. Current Liabilities(0)
- 10. Time Value of Money(0)
- 11. Long Term Liabilities(0)
- 12. Stockholders' Equity(0)
- Characteristics of a Corporation(0)
- Shares Authorized, Issued, and Outstanding(0)
- Issuing Par Value Stock(0)
- Issuing No Par Value Stock(0)
- Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services(0)
- Retained Earnings(0)
- Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments(0)
- Preferred Stock(0)
- Treasury Stock(0)
- Dividends and Dividend Preferences(0)
- Stock Dividends(0)
- Stock Splits(0)
- 13. Statement of Cash Flows(0)
- 14. Financial Statement Analysis(0)
- Horizontal Analysis(0)
- Vertical Analysis(0)
- Common-sized Statements(0)
- Trend Percentages(0)
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items(0)
- Introduction to Ratios(0)
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)(0)
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate(0)
- Ratios: Profit Margin(0)
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory(0)
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)(0)
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)(0)
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets(0)
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)(0)
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)(0)
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Payout Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)(0)
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)(0)
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow(0)
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)(0)
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock(0)
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses(0)
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets(0)
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing(0)
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio(0)
- 15. GAAP vs IFRS(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Classified Balance Sheet(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Adjusting Entries(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Liabilities(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation(0)
Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods: Videos & Practice Problems
Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods Practice Problems
Which inventory costing method assumes that the oldest inventory items are sold first?
If a company uses the FIFO method in a period of rising prices, how will this affect the cost of goods sold compared to the LIFO method?
A company has the following inventory transactions: Purchase 100 units at $10 each, Purchase 100 units at $12 each, and Sale of 150 units. Calculate the ending inventory value using the LIFO method.
In a rising price environment, how does the choice between FIFO and LIFO affect the gross profit and net income?
In a falling price environment, which inventory costing method will result in a higher ending inventory value?
How does the average cost method affect gross profit in a stable price environment?
A company experiences rising prices and uses FIFO. What is the impact on net income compared to using LIFO?
How would you explain the differences between FIFO, LIFO, and average cost to a new accounting intern?
A company uses the average cost method. How does this method affect the volatility of gross profit compared to FIFO and LIFO?
Which inventory costing method typically results in the highest ending inventory value during a period of rising prices?
In a rising price environment, which method results in a lower cost of goods sold, FIFO or LIFO?
A company uses LIFO in a falling price environment. How does this affect the cost of goods sold compared to FIFO?
How would you describe the role of a LIFO reserve in financial reporting to a non-accountant?
In a stable price environment, how does the choice of inventory costing method affect net income?
Which inventory costing method results in the lowest cost of goods sold in a rising price environment?