- 1. Introduction to Accounting(0)
- 2. Transaction Analysis(0)
- 3. Accrual Accounting Concepts(0)
- Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting(0)
- Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition(0)
- Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Supplies(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Depreciation(0)
- Summary of Adjusting Entries(0)
- Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance(0)
- Closing Entries(0)
- Post-Closing Trial Balance(0)
- 4. Merchandising Operations(0)
- Service Company vs. Merchandising Company(0)
- Net Sales(0)
- Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchases(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Freight Costs(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchasing Summary(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchases(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Freight Costs(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchase Discounts(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary(0)
- Single-step Income Statement(0)
- Multi-step Income Statement(0)
- Comprehensive Income(0)
- 5. Inventory(0)
- Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company(0)
- Physical Inventory Count, Ownership of Goods, and Consigned Goods(0)
- Specific Identification(0)
- Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost(0)
- Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods(0)
- Lower of Cost or Market(0)
- Inventory Errors(0)
- 6. Internal Controls and Reporting Cash(0)
- 7. Receivables and Investments(0)
- Types of Receivables(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method(0)
- Notes Receivable(0)
- Introduction to Investments in Securities(0)
- Trading Securities(0)
- Available-for-Sale (AFS) Securities(0)
- Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities(0)
- Equity Method(0)
- 8. Long Lived Assets(0)
- Initial Cost of Long Lived Assets(0)
- Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases(0)
- Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements(0)
- Depreciation: Straight Line(0)
- Depreciation: Declining Balance(0)
- Depreciation: Units-of-Activity(0)
- Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods(0)
- Depreciation for Partial Years(0)
- Retirement of Plant Assets (No Proceeds)(0)
- Sale of Plant Assets(0)
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation(0)
- Intangible Assets and Amortization(0)
- Natural Resources and Depletion(0)
- Asset Impairments(0)
- Exchange for Similar Assets(0)
- 9. Current Liabilities(0)
- 10. Time Value of Money(0)
- 11. Long Term Liabilities(0)
- 12. Stockholders' Equity(0)
- Characteristics of a Corporation(0)
- Shares Authorized, Issued, and Outstanding(0)
- Issuing Par Value Stock(0)
- Issuing No Par Value Stock(0)
- Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services(0)
- Retained Earnings(0)
- Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments(0)
- Preferred Stock(0)
- Treasury Stock(0)
- Dividends and Dividend Preferences(0)
- Stock Dividends(0)
- Stock Splits(0)
- 13. Statement of Cash Flows(0)
- 14. Financial Statement Analysis(0)
- Horizontal Analysis(0)
- Vertical Analysis(0)
- Common-sized Statements(0)
- Trend Percentages(0)
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items(0)
- Introduction to Ratios(0)
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)(0)
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate(0)
- Ratios: Profit Margin(0)
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory(0)
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)(0)
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)(0)
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets(0)
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)(0)
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)(0)
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Payout Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)(0)
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)(0)
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow(0)
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)(0)
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock(0)
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses(0)
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets(0)
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing(0)
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio(0)
- 15. GAAP vs IFRS(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Classified Balance Sheet(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Adjusting Entries(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Liabilities(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation(0)
GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity: Videos & Practice Problems
GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity Practice Problems
A company discovers an error in its financial statements from the previous year. How should this prior period adjustment be handled under both GAAP and IFRS?
If a company changes its accounting principle from FIFO to weighted average, how should this change be reflected in the financial statements under GAAP and IFRS?
A company has a net income of $500,000 and 100,000 shares outstanding. Calculate the basic EPS under both GAAP and IFRS.
If a company has a net income of $1,200,000, preferred dividends of $200,000, and 500,000 common shares outstanding, what is the basic EPS under both GAAP and IFRS?
How does the revaluation of long-term assets under IFRS impact stockholders' equity?
What is the effect of revaluation of long-term assets on the financial statements under IFRS?
Why is it important for financial analysts to understand the terminology differences between GAAP and IFRS?
How can understanding the differences in terminology between GAAP and IFRS benefit multinational corporations?
A company under IFRS revalues its land from $1,000,000 to $1,200,000. How should this be reflected in the financial statements?