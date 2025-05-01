- 1. Introduction to Accounting(0)
- 2. Transaction Analysis(0)
- 3. Accrual Accounting Concepts(0)
- Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting(0)
- Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition(0)
- Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Supplies(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Depreciation(0)
- Summary of Adjusting Entries(0)
- Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance(0)
- Closing Entries(0)
- Post-Closing Trial Balance(0)
- 4. Merchandising Operations(0)
- Service Company vs. Merchandising Company(0)
- Net Sales(0)
- Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchases(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Freight Costs(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchasing Summary(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchases(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Freight Costs(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchase Discounts(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary(0)
- Single-step Income Statement(0)
- Multi-step Income Statement(0)
- Comprehensive Income(0)
- 5. Inventory(0)
- Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company(0)
- Physical Inventory Count, Ownership of Goods, and Consigned Goods(0)
- Specific Identification(0)
- Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost(0)
- Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods(0)
- Lower of Cost or Market(0)
- Inventory Errors(0)
- 6. Internal Controls and Reporting Cash(0)
- 7. Receivables and Investments(0)
- Types of Receivables(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method(0)
- Notes Receivable(0)
- Introduction to Investments in Securities(0)
- Trading Securities(0)
- Available-for-Sale (AFS) Securities(0)
- Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities(0)
- Equity Method(0)
- 8. Long Lived Assets(0)
- Initial Cost of Long Lived Assets(0)
- Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases(0)
- Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements(0)
- Depreciation: Straight Line(0)
- Depreciation: Declining Balance(0)
- Depreciation: Units-of-Activity(0)
- Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods(0)
- Depreciation for Partial Years(0)
- Retirement of Plant Assets (No Proceeds)(0)
- Sale of Plant Assets(0)
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation(0)
- Intangible Assets and Amortization(0)
- Natural Resources and Depletion(0)
- Asset Impairments(0)
- Exchange for Similar Assets(0)
- 9. Current Liabilities(0)
- 10. Time Value of Money(0)
- 11. Long Term Liabilities(0)
- 12. Stockholders' Equity(0)
- Characteristics of a Corporation(0)
- Shares Authorized, Issued, and Outstanding(0)
- Issuing Par Value Stock(0)
- Issuing No Par Value Stock(0)
- Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services(0)
- Retained Earnings(0)
- Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments(0)
- Preferred Stock(0)
- Treasury Stock(0)
- Dividends and Dividend Preferences(0)
- Stock Dividends(0)
- Stock Splits(0)
- 13. Statement of Cash Flows(0)
- 14. Financial Statement Analysis(0)
- Horizontal Analysis(0)
- Vertical Analysis(0)
- Common-sized Statements(0)
- Trend Percentages(0)
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items(0)
- Introduction to Ratios(0)
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)(0)
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate(0)
- Ratios: Profit Margin(0)
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory(0)
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)(0)
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)(0)
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets(0)
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)(0)
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)(0)
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Payout Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)(0)
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)(0)
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow(0)
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)(0)
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock(0)
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses(0)
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets(0)
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing(0)
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio(0)
- 15. GAAP vs IFRS(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Classified Balance Sheet(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Adjusting Entries(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Liabilities(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation(0)
Discount on Bonds: Videos & Practice Problems
Discount on Bonds Practice Problems
ABC Company issues $100,000 of bonds at a stated rate of 8% when the market rate is 10%. If the bonds are issued at 95, what is the cash received?
Prepare the journal entry for the issuance of $50,000 bonds at a stated rate of 9% when the market rate is 10%, issued at 94.
Using the straight-line amortization method, calculate the interest expense for a $50,000 bond with a $3,000 discount over 5 years with semiannual payments.
How does the amortization of a discount affect the difference between cash interest payments and interest expense?
Record the interest expense entry for a $50,000 bond with a $3,000 discount using straight-line amortization, with semiannual payments.
What is the effect of amortizing the discount on the carrying value of bonds payable over time?
Prepare the journal entry for the repayment of the principal of a $50,000 bond at maturity.
Consider a scenario where a company issues bonds at a discount and another company issues bonds at a premium. How would the financial statements of these companies differ?
Evaluate the decision of a company to issue bonds at a discount when the market interest rate is higher than the stated rate. What are the potential benefits and drawbacks?
If a bond is issued at 90% of its face value, what percentage of the face value is received in cash?
How does a contra account affect the presentation of bonds payable on the balance sheet?
A company issues $60,000 of bonds with a $4,000 discount. Using straight-line amortization over 4 years with semiannual payments, what is the amount amortized per period?
Analyze the impact of amortizing a discount on the financial statements. How does it affect the reported interest expense compared to cash interest payments?
For a bond with a $5,000 discount, record the interest expense entry using straight-line amortization over 5 years with semiannual payments.
What is the long-term effect of amortizing a discount on the carrying value of bonds payable?
What journal entry is made at the maturity of a bond with a face value of $75,000?