Trading Securities: Videos & Practice Problems
Trading Securities Practice Problems
What is the primary reason trading securities are classified as current assets on the balance sheet?
ABC Company purchased 200 shares of DEF Company at $45 per share. What is the initial cost of this trading security investment?
XYZ Company purchased 300 shares of LMN Company at $50 per share. What is the correct journal entry to record this transaction?
How is dividend revenue from trading securities classified on the income statement?
LMN Company received a dividend of $2 per share for its 400 shares in OPQ Company. What is the correct journal entry to record this dividend revenue?
On December 31st, XYZ Company's stock had a market value of $55 per share, up from $50 per share at the last valuation. XYZ holds 100 shares. What is the journal entry for the unrealized gain?
ABC Company sold its trading securities for $40,000, which were last valued at $35,000. How should the realized gain be recorded?
DEF Company sold its trading securities for $25,000, which were last valued at $20,000. What is the journal entry for the realized gain?
A company holds trading securities with the intent to sell them within the next quarter. How should these securities be classified on the balance sheet, and why?
On March 31st, ABC Company's stock had a market value of $80 per share, up from $75 per share at the last valuation. ABC holds 150 shares. What is the journal entry for the unrealized gain?
XYZ Company sold its trading securities for $50,000, which were last valued at $45,000. How should the realized gain be recorded?
A company reports a $3,000 unrealized gain from trading securities on its income statement. How does this affect the company's equity?
XYZ Company received a dividend of $3 per share for its 200 shares in ABC Company. What is the correct journal entry to record this dividend revenue?
On June 30th, DEF Company's stock had a market value of $90 per share, up from $85 per share at the last valuation. DEF holds 200 shares. What is the journal entry for the unrealized gain?
LMN Company sold its trading securities for $60,000, which were last valued at $55,000. How should the realized gain be recorded?