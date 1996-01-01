Hey everyone in this example we have the hydraulics sis of the anticancer drugs CISplatin. It occurs with first order kinetics, with the following rate constant at 310.15 kelvin. And we need to determine the half life of the reaction. So we should recall that are half life for a first order reaction is going to equal the natural log of two, divided by our rate constant. So what we should have is that our half life of our hydraulic sis reaction is going to equal the Ln of two, divided by our rate constant, given in the prompt as 5.33 times 10 to the negative third power. And sorry, so times 10 to the negative third power in verse minutes. So in our calculators we want to find the value of this quotient on the right hand side here. And what we would get is that our half life is equal to a value of 130 minutes. And for our final answer this would be the half life of our hydraulic sis reaction of CISplatin. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. And I will see everyone in the next practice video

