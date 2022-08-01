Integrated Rate Law
When we include the variable of time to our Rate Law then we obtain the Integrated Rate Laws.
Integrated Rate Law Concept 1
Integrated Rate Law Example 1
Integrated Rate Law Concept 2
Integrated Rate Law Example 2
Integrated Rate Law Concept 3
Integrated Rate Law Example 3
For the reaction A → B, the rate constant is 0.0837 M–1•sec–1. How long would it take for [A] to decrease by 85%?
The following reaction has a rate constant of 3.7 × 10–3 M•s–1 at 25°C:
A → B + C
Calculate the concentration of C after 2.7 × 10–3 sec where [A]0 was 0.750 M at 25°C; assume [C]0 = 0 M.
For the decomposition of urea, NH2CONH2 (aq) + H+(aq) + 2 H2O (l) → 2 NH4+ (aq) + HCO3– (aq), the rate constant is 3.24 × 10–4 s–1 at 35°C. The initial concentration of urea is 2.89 mol/L. What fraction of urea has decomposed after 3.5 minutes?
Iodine-123 is used to study thyroid gland function. As this radioactive isotope breaks down, after 5.7 hrs the concentration of iodine-123 is 56.3% complete. Find the rate constant of this reaction.
