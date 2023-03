Textbook Question

Butadiene, C4H6, is a planar molecule that has the following carbon–carbon bond lengths:

(c) The middle C¬C bond length in butadiene (148 pm) is a little shorter than the average C¬C single bond length (154 pm). Does this imply that the middle C¬C bond in butadiene is weaker or stronger than the average C¬C single bond?