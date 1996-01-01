Hi everyone for this problem. It reads consider the following reaction, chlorine nitrate plus nitric oxide yields nitrogen dioxide plus iodine. Isocyanate, adding a catalyst would increase the yield of iodine. Isocyanate at equilibrium. Is this statement correct? So this is the question that we want to answer here and we have a system that's at equilibrium. So for this problem we're dealing with lush outliers principle and this principle tells us if a stress is put on a system at equilibrium, the system will try to shift or adjust to minimize the effect of that stress. So the stress that's being referred to here is the addition of a catalyst. So let's just recall what are some of the stressors that can be put on a system that's at equilibrium. That can increase the yield of a deny society. So one of the stressors is change in concentration. Okay, so this is a change in concentration of products or react ints. That is one type of stressor. Another type of stressor is change in pressure, which leads to a change in volume because these are inversely proportional in our last type of stressor is a change in temperature. So here we see catalyst, a catalyst is something that increases the rate of a reaction but it has no effect on the position of the equilibrium. So for this question is this statement correct adding a catalyst would increase the yield of iodine or of excuse me? Yes. iodine ice assign it. The answer is going to be no. Okay, No, because we're dealing with a catalyst and this catalyst would only affect the rate of the reaction, not the position of the equilibrium. So this is the answer to this problem. I hope this was helpful.

