Alrighty. So here we need to identify the equivalence point ph for each of the following filtration. Okay, so ph at equivalence point. So remember I want to have a strong asset and a strong base. Both are strong at equivalence point, the ph here is going to equal to seven. Right? Because at ph the molds of the strong acid and the molds of the strong base is going to equal to one another. And because both are strong, the ph here will just be neutral. Okay, they basically cancel each other out. Then, at equivalence point, when we have a strong asset and a weak base, basically, the stronger species is going to dictate the ph right, is going to tell us what the ph will be. So here, obviously we don't know exactly. But is it going to be less or more than seven? So seven is neutral and above seven is basic and below seven is acidic. If we have a strong acid here then the ph here obviously will be more acidic. Right? So it's going to be less than seven. So it's gonna be, You know, below seven because here we have a strong acid and it's going to win. Okay, then, when we have a weak acid and a strong base again, the strong species is going to win and bases are basic. So their ph s are going to be greater than seven. Right? Above seven. So there we are. So we have equals 27 for both of the strong species. Then less than seven. When we have a strong acid with a weak base And then greater than seven. When we have a weak acid and a strong base. There we are. Thank you so much for watching, and we'll see you in the next problem.

