Hey everyone. So we have sofa try outside gas reacting with water to produce sulfuric acid. When asked about the balanced equation, calculate the standard and to be changed for the reaction. So for sulfur dioxide gas we're gonna have s. 0. 3 gas And then water which is H. 20. Like when And this is going to you know sulfuric acid which is H S. 04 A quiz. So this is balanced. And for our standard entropy change recall that the entropy of the reaction is a song of the number of malls kinds of entropy information of the products minuses some times the number of moles time to entropy information of the reactant till the end of your information of sulfur trioxide. It's negative 3 95 point to kill jules promote and Anthony information of sulfuric acid Is negative 0.3 Phil jones promote and interview information of water. This may go to 85 .8 kg promote for the independent their reaction we're gonna have the entropy of the formation of sulfuric acid minus the entropy information of sulfur trioxide as the entropy of formation of water. So the entropy of the reaction Is -909.3 still does promote -395 0.2. Still just from all -285 .8 kg promote the entropy of the reaction. 228 0.3. Hello jules. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was up for

