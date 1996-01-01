Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Consider the titration of 30.0 mL of 0.050 M NH3 with 0.025 M HCl. Calculate the pH after the following volumes of titrant have been added: (b) 20.0 mL.

Relevant Solution
