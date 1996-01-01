Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry14. SolutionsSolutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Problem 88
Aerosols are important components of the atmosphere. Does the presence of aerosols in the atmosphere increase or decrease the amount of sunlight that arrives at the Earth’s surface, compared to an “aerosol-free” atmosphere? Explain your reasoning.

