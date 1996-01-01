Aerosols are important components of the atmosphere.
Does the presence of aerosols in the atmosphere increase or
decrease the amount of sunlight that arrives at the Earth’s
surface, compared to an “aerosol-free” atmosphere? Explain your reasoning.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno