Hi everyone for this problem. It reads consider the following reaction chlorine nitrate plus nitric oxide yields nitrogen dioxide plus iodine. Isocyanate and this system is at equilibrium if you decrease the concentration of nitric oxide with the yield of iodine, isocyanate at equilibrium increase, decrease or remain the same. So for this problem, we're dealing with lush outliers principle which tells us that if a system is at equilibrium and it's disturbed, the system will readjust to maintain its equilibrium state. So let's go ahead and write out our reaction so we can see what's going on. Okay, Okay. So for this problem, we're specifically interested in our nitric oxide and nitric oxide is whenever reacting. So we want to know if we decrease the concentration of nitric oxide, what happens to the yield of iodine ice assigning. Okay. And so if we decrease the concentration of nitric oxide, what our system is going to try to do to offset that stress is shift to the left. Alright, So our system is going to shift the left to offset that stress by shifting to the left. What that means is our concentration of products is going to decrease and our concentration of reactant is going to increase. So let's just write that out. So by shifting to the left, our concentration of products decrease and our concentration of reactant increase. So in terms of what's going to happen to iodine isocyanate, iodine isocyanate is one of our products. So that means the yield of iodine is going to decrease. Okay, So we can go ahead and right here decrease and that is going to be our answer to this problem. Okay, that's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.

