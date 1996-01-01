For each of the following molecules or ions of sulfur and
oxygen, write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet
rule, and calculate the oxidation numbers and formal
charges on all the atoms: (c) SO32-
Write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for SO3 2 - and assign the formal charges on all the atoms.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Resonance Structures with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno