General Chemistry11. Bonding & Molecular StructureResonance Structures
2:51 minutes
Problem 52
Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules or ions of sulfur and oxygen, write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule, and calculate the oxidation numbers and formal charges on all the atoms: (c) SO32- Write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for SO3 2 - and assign the formal charges on all the atoms.

1:42m

