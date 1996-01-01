General Chemistry
8. Thermochemistry
Hess's Law
Problem
Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction P4O61s2 + 2 O21g2 ¡ P4O101s2 given the following enthalpies of reaction: P41s2 + 3 O21g2 ¡P4O61s2 H = -1640.1 kJ P41s2 + 5 O21g2 ¡P4O101s2 H = -2940.1 kJ
Similar Solution
