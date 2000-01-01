Skip to main content
Tip: Abundances should sum to ~100%. In “solve missing %” mode, leave exactly one abundance blank and provide the target average.

How to use this calculator

  • Enter isotopic data: Provide mass (amu) and percent abundance for each isotope. Add/remove rows as needed.
  • Compute average: We calculate Σ(mass × fractional abundance) across all isotopes.
  • Optional solve mode: Leave one % blank and enter a target average to compute the missing abundance.
  • Quick picks: Load common elements (C, Cl, Cu, Br, Ga, B) with standard natural abundances.
  • Export: Download a CSV of your inputs and step-by-step contributions.

Formula & Equation Used

For isotopes with masses mi and abundances pi (percent):

Average Atomic Mass = i mi ( pi 100 )

Solving for a single missing abundance pk given a target average m¯:

pk = 100 m¯ ik ( mi pi ) mk

Abundances should be between 0–100% and sum to ~100%.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Chlorine):

masses: 34.96885 amu (75.78%), 36.96590 amu (24.22%) ⇒ average ≈ 35.45 amu.

Example 2 (Boron):

masses: 10.0129 (19.9%), 11.0093 (80.1%) ⇒ average ≈ 10.81 amu.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do my % abundances have to add to exactly 100?

Small rounding is fine; we allow a ±0.5% tolerance and offer a one-click normalize.

Q: What’s the unit for mass here?

Atomic mass unit (amu), also called unified atomic mass unit (u).

Q: Can I solve for an unknown abundance?

Yes—pick “solve missing %”, leave exactly one % blank, and provide the target average.