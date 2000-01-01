Skip to main content
How to use

1) (Optional) Choose gases to auto-fill molar masses.
2) Enter/confirm \(M_A\) and \(M_B\) in g/mol.
3) Click Calculate to get \(r_A/r_B\).

Formula

\[ \frac{r_A}{r_B} = \sqrt{\frac{M_B}{M_A}} \]

Example

Compare He (4.0026 g/mol) and O₂ (31.9988 g/mol): \(\ r_{\mathrm{He}}/r_{\mathrm{O_2}}=\sqrt{31.9988/4.0026}\approx 2.828\).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need temperature or pressure?

No. For the ratio of rates, T and P cancel when both gases are at the same conditions.

Q: Units for molar mass?

Use g/mol. The ratio is unitless, so consistent units are what matter.

Q: Diffusion vs. effusion?

Graham’s law applies to both as an approximation; the same mass-ratio square-root relation holds.