How to use this calculator

1) Choose which variable to solve for (default P₂).
2) Enter the other three values and their units.
3) Click Calculate. You’ll see unit conversions, the Boyle’s Law setup, and the answer.

Key Points

  • Boyle’s Law: P₁V₁ = P₂V₂ (constant T and n).
  • Keep units consistent—this tool converts pressure to atm and volume to L internally.
  • Typical assumptions: ideal gas behavior, no temperature change.

Formula & Rearrangements

P₁V₁ = P₂V₂

  • Solve for P₂: P₂ = (P₁V₁) / V₂
  • Solve for V₂: V₂ = (P₁V₁) / P₂
  • Solve for P₁: P₁ = (P₂V₂) / V₁
  • Solve for V₁: V₁ = (P₂V₂) / P₁

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1

A gas at P₁ = 1.00 atm, V₁ = 2.50 L is compressed to V₂ = 1.00 L. Find P₂.

  1. Use P₁V₁ = P₂V₂ → P₂ = (P₁V₁)/V₂
  2. P₂ = (1.00 atm × 2.50 L) / 1.00 L = 2.50 atm

Example 2

A gas at P₁ = 760 mmHg, V₁ = 500 mL expands to P₂ = 380 mmHg. Find V₂.

  1. Convert: 760 mmHg = 1.00 atm; 380 mmHg = 0.500 atm; 500 mL = 0.500 L.
  2. V₂ = (P₁V₁)/P₂ = (1.00 atm × 0.500 L) / 0.500 atm = 1.00 L.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When can I use Boyle’s Law?

When temperature and the amount of gas are constant (isothermal, closed system).

Q: Which units are supported?

Pressures: atm, kPa, mmHg (torr), Pa. Volumes: L, mL, cm³. All values are converted internally.

Q: Does this consider non-ideal gases?

This uses the ideal gas assumption, which is usually fine for typical general-chem problems.