Assumes dilute solutions (activities ≈ concentrations). Sign conventions follow the overall balanced reaction as written.

Overall: Cu²⁺ + Zn → Cu + Zn²⁺ (n=2). E°=1.10 V. If [Zn²⁺]=0.010 M, [Cu²⁺]=1.0 M then Q=[Zn²⁺]/[Cu²⁺]=0.010. E = 1.10 − (0.05916/2)·log(0.010) ≈ 1.159 V.

Example 1 (Zn/Cu at 25 °C)

Fe³⁺ + e⁻ ⇌ Fe²⁺ (n=1). E°=0.77 V. With [Fe²⁺]=0.10 M and [Fe³⁺]=1.0 M → Q=[Fe²⁺]/[Fe³⁺]=0.10. E = 0.77 − 0.05916·log(0.10) ≈ 0.829 V.

Example 2 (Fe³⁺/Fe²⁺ at 25 °C)

At 310 K, n=2, Q=0.010, E°=1.10 V: E = 1.10 − (RT/nF)lnQ with R=8.314, F=96485 → E ≈ 1.10 − (8.314·310/(2·96485))·ln(0.010) ≈ 1.164 V.

Q: When do I use log vs ln?

Use ln in the general form E = E° − (RT/nF) ln Q. At 25 °C, converting to base-10 gives E = E° − (0.05916/n) log Q.

Q: What goes into Q?

Activities of products raised to their coefficients over reactants raised to theirs. For dilute solutions, activity ≈ molarity; omit pure solids/liquids and water.

Q: Does temperature matter a lot?

Yes. The factor (RT/F) scales with T, so higher T slightly changes the Nernst slope compared to 25 °C.